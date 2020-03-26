Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) PT Set at €28.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) has been given a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 121.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.58 ($30.91).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik stock traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €12.63 ($14.69). 118,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,376. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a twelve month low of €12.54 ($14.58) and a twelve month high of €25.38 ($29.51). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $899.23 million and a PE ratio of 8.24.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

