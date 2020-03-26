Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Sells £11,406.72 in Stock

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) insider Sarah Booth sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total value of £11,406.72 ($15,004.89).

Sarah Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hammerson alerts:

On Thursday, March 12th, Sarah Booth sold 4,456 shares of Hammerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.07), for a total value of £6,995.92 ($9,202.74).

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 88.08 ($1.16) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Hammerson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 167.05 ($2.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 385.90 ($5.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $720.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 260.36.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 28 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). As a group, analysts expect that Hammerson plc will post 3097.7547545 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.80 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

HMSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hammerson to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 218 ($2.87) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 246.69 ($3.25).

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.