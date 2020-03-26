Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,128 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hanesbrands worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,770,000 after buying an additional 697,808 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,488,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,855,000 after buying an additional 3,009,299 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,473,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,930,000 after buying an additional 534,357 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 2,821,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,905,000 after buying an additional 79,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,597,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,569,000 after buying an additional 52,452 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

