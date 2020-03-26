Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 45,992 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 5,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBI opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. ValuEngine cut Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

