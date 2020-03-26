Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Lowered to $14.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.95% from the stock’s current price.

HBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

NYSE HBI opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3,104.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $474,903,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162,112 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4,028.8% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636,700 shares during the period. Chieftain Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,280,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,618 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 43,296.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,222,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,085,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,814,000 after buying an additional 5,538,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

