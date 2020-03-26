Happycoin Market Capitalization Hits $296,616.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Happycoin has a market cap of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Happycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Happycoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.01015715 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00030199 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000684 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Happycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Happycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.