Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Harley-Davidson worth $45,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

