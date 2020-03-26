Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.15% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $31,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.56. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.