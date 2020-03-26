Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners to “Neutral”

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) was downgraded by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of Harvest Health & Recreation stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,503. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. Harvest Health & Recreation has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

About Harvest Health & Recreation

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

