Hasbro (HAS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) recently:

3/25/2020 – Hasbro was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Hasbro was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – Hasbro was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/7/2020 – Hasbro was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $84.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from to .

2/28/2020 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from to .

2/27/2020 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from to .

2/20/2020 – Hasbro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Hasbro was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2020 – Hasbro was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/29/2020 – Hasbro is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Hasbro is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $66.79 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.34.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

