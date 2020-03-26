Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Position Raised by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.13% of Hasbro worth $16,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,409 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Hasbro by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,636 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,390,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 645.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,732,000 after purchasing an additional 424,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,782,000 after purchasing an additional 388,468 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.29. 1,758,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average is $99.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.