Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 197 ($2.59).

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 203 ($2.67) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hastings Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 211 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, insider Toby van der Meer acquired 31,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

Shares of HSTG stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 175.90 ($2.31). The company had a trading volume of 941,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 172.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 181.69. Hastings Group has a one year low of GBX 136.50 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Hastings Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. Hastings Group’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

