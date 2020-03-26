Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Price Target Raised to GBX 225

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its target price upped by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 203 ($2.67) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 211 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.39) target price (down from GBX 190 ($2.50)) on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hastings Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hastings Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 198.69 ($2.61).

Hastings Group stock opened at GBX 171.30 ($2.25) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 172.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 181.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.16. Hastings Group has a 12-month low of GBX 136.50 ($1.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09).

In other Hastings Group news, insider Toby van der Meer bought 31,099 shares of Hastings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

