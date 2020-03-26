Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give S&T (ETR:SANT) a €28.00 Price Target

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SANT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

S&T stock traded up €1.77 ($2.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €17.89 ($20.80). The stock had a trading volume of 270,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,112. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 24.71. S&T has a 12 month low of €13.20 ($15.35) and a 12 month high of €26.18 ($30.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.74.

S&T Company Profile

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

