Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €48.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €48.00 ($55.81) price target by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZAL. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays set a €44.30 ($51.51) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.38 ($50.44).

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €35.26 ($41.00) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.85. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

