Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,793 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $29,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,167,000 after buying an additional 82,603 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 542,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.11 per share, for a total transaction of $22,291,979.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $1,855,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HE opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $725.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

