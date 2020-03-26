HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 203,776 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of HB Fuller worth $47,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HB Fuller in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HB Fuller in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HB Fuller by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in HB Fuller in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in HB Fuller by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUL opened at $27.58 on Thursday. HB Fuller Co has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.65.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

