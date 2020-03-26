HBZ coin Achieves Market Cap of $307,323.11 (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. HBZ coin has a market capitalization of $307,323.11 and $19,636.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HBZ coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitlish, Exmo and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ coin (HBZ) is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bitlish, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

