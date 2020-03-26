HC Wainwright Lowers Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Price Target to $3.50

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 91.26% from the stock’s previous close.

AQB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of AQB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.83. 33,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,458. Aquabounty Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aquabounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 7,510.69% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million.

In other news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk bought 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,762,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Frank purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQB. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aquabounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aquabounty Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 406,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Aquabounty Technologies by 14,582.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 61,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aquabounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

