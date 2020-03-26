HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HD Supply by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in HD Supply by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in HD Supply by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in HD Supply by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in HD Supply by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 56,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HDS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,717. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HDS. BidaskClub cut shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 41,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $970,233.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

