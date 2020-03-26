HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,391,381 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,315 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of HDFC Bank worth $151,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,604,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,585 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,700,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,141,000 after buying an additional 281,698 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,278,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,158,550,000 after buying an additional 386,394 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,712,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,469,000 after buying an additional 1,043,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,598,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,664,000 after buying an additional 1,128,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $37.00 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.16.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

