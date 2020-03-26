HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,388 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 92.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in HDFC Bank by 272.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,440,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in HDFC Bank by 129.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 104.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,357,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,456,000 after purchasing an additional 694,316 shares during the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HDB opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.47. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $65.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on HDB shares. ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

