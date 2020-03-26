HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,605 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $66,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,604,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,585 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,700,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,141,000 after purchasing an additional 281,698 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,278,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,158,550,000 after purchasing an additional 386,394 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,712,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,430 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,306,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,878,000 after purchasing an additional 28,402 shares in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.23. 177,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,953. The company has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.16.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

