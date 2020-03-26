Head-To-Head Comparison: AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) and Integra Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:IART)

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) and Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Integra Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Integra Lifesciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and Integra Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration 0 0 0 0 N/A Integra Lifesciences 0 5 4 0 2.44

Integra Lifesciences has a consensus price target of $63.90, indicating a potential upside of 56.73%. Given Integra Lifesciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Integra Lifesciences is more favorable than AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and Integra Lifesciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration $3.35 million 0.96 $330,000.00 N/A N/A Integra Lifesciences $1.52 billion 2.27 $50.20 million $2.74 14.88

Integra Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration.

Volatility & Risk

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration has a beta of -1.8, indicating that its share price is 280% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra Lifesciences has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and Integra Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration 13.71% -293.13% 16.33% Integra Lifesciences 3.31% 16.90% 7.22%

Summary

Integra Lifesciences beats AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

