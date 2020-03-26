Head-To-Head Comparison: Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) vs. Virtu Financial (OTCMKTS:VIRT)

Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Arena and Virtu Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Arena $720,000.00 2.55 $7.92 million N/A N/A Virtu Financial $1.53 billion 2.86 -$58.60 million $0.61 37.30

Global Arena has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Virtu Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Global Arena and Virtu Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Arena 29.67% -3.04% 23.98% Virtu Financial -3.83% 13.98% 2.01%

Volatility & Risk

Global Arena has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtu Financial has a beta of -0.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Global Arena shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Arena and Virtu Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A Virtu Financial 0 4 3 0 2.43

Virtu Financial has a consensus target price of $20.21, suggesting a potential downside of 11.15%. Given Virtu Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virtu Financial is more favorable than Global Arena.

Summary

Virtu Financial beats Global Arena on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc., provides technology-enabled election services primarily for organized labor associations in the United States. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Its Execution Services segment comprises agency-based trading and trading venues, which offer execution services in equities, ETFs, futures, and fixed income to institutions, banks, and broker dealers. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

