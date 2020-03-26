Head to Head Comparison: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) & Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) and Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Grocery Outlet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage $903.58 million 0.19 $9.42 million $0.42 18.55 Grocery Outlet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Grocery Outlet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 0 0 0 0 N/A Grocery Outlet 0 5 5 0 2.50

Grocery Outlet has a consensus target price of $41.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.60%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 1.00% 5.82% 2.23% Grocery Outlet N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are held by institutional investors. 59.8% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage beats Grocery Outlet on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products. Its stores also provide private label dietary supplements; body care products comprising cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; books and handouts; and household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, and dish and laundry soaps, as well as other common household products, such as diapers. The company operates its retail stores under the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage trademark. As of February 7, 2019, it operated approximately 152 stores in 19 states. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of December 29, 2018, it had 316 stores, which included 308 independent operated stores, as well as 8 company operated stores in 5 western states and in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

