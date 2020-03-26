Head to Head Contrast: Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) and Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) and Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Garrison Capital alerts:

Garrison Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 29.6%. Portman Ridge Finance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.9%. Garrison Capital pays out 75.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Portman Ridge Finance pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Garrison Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Garrison Capital and Portman Ridge Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrison Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00 Portman Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Garrison Capital currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 295.06%. Given Garrison Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Garrison Capital is more favorable than Portman Ridge Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Garrison Capital and Portman Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital -47.53% 8.22% 2.54% Portman Ridge Finance -47.18% 2.16% 1.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Garrison Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Garrison Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Garrison Capital has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portman Ridge Finance has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Garrison Capital and Portman Ridge Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital $39.72 million 0.82 -$18.88 million $0.79 2.56 Portman Ridge Finance $26.50 million 1.78 -$12.50 million $0.08 13.13

Portman Ridge Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Garrison Capital. Garrison Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portman Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Garrison Capital beats Portman Ridge Finance on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare. The company was founded on August 8, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Garrison Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrison Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.