Head-To-Head Review: BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) vs. SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) and SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get BK CHINA LTD/ADR alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BK CHINA LTD/ADR and SEGRO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BK CHINA LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SEGRO 1 4 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BK CHINA LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BK CHINA LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEGRO has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BK CHINA LTD/ADR and SEGRO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK CHINA LTD/ADR $119.05 billion 0.94 $27.21 billion N/A N/A SEGRO $552.27 million 16.55 $1.10 billion N/A N/A

BK CHINA LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SEGRO.

Profitability

This table compares BK CHINA LTD/ADR and SEGRO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK CHINA LTD/ADR 22.28% 10.07% 0.84% SEGRO N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BK CHINA LTD/ADR beats SEGRO on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BK CHINA LTD/ADR Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment provides savings deposits, personal loans, credit and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management products, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate and foreign exchange derivative transactions, money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment offers debt and equity underwriting, financial advisory, stock brokerage, investment research and asset management, and private equity investment services, as well as sells and trades in securities. The Insurance segment underwrites general and life insurance products; and provides insurance agency services. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total of 11,741 institutions, which included 11,193 institutions in Chinese mainland; and 548 institutions in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and other countries. The company is also involved in the aircraft leasing business. Bank of China Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in nine other European countries.

Receive News & Ratings for BK CHINA LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK CHINA LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.