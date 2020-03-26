Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 190.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,901 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.35% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $15,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HR traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.36. 1,611,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,153. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.80, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

