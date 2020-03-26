Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Director Purchases $21,450.00 in Stock

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Director W Bradley Blair II bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.45 per share, with a total value of $21,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,457.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $24.04. 192,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,738. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.38. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 361.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 441,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,379,000 after buying an additional 346,166 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,714,000 after buying an additional 82,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,630,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,393,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

