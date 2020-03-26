Hedera Hashgraph Reaches Market Cap of $129.65 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit and HitBTC. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $129.65 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.02556830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00194680 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050002 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,816,091,538 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.