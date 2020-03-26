Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.89% of Helen of Troy worth $40,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,269,000 after acquiring an additional 140,963 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,997,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.56.

Helen of Troy stock traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,601. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

