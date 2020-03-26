Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Up 105.5% in March

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 993,100 shares, a growth of 105.5% from the February 27th total of 483,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HELE stock traded up $6.29 on Thursday, hitting $145.08. The company had a trading volume of 182,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,601. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $198.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HELE. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,066,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth approximately $39,997,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,810,000 after acquiring an additional 160,554 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 88.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,269,000 after acquiring an additional 140,963 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.