Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122,774 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLX shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.75 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz purchased 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $375,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HLX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $269.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.93.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $170.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 3.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

