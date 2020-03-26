HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.05) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

HLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.87 ($45.19).

Shares of HLE traded up €0.64 ($0.74) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €27.12 ($31.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1-year low of €27.62 ($32.12) and a 1-year high of €50.85 ($59.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of €35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €43.47.

About HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

