Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hellofresh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.30 ($28.26).

HFG traded up €0.75 ($0.87) on Thursday, hitting €26.70 ($31.05). 954,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a 50 day moving average of €22.83 and a 200-day moving average of €18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of -430.65. Hellofresh has a 12-month low of €7.88 ($9.16) and a 12-month high of €27.85 ($32.38).

Hellofresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

