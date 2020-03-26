Hellofresh’s (HLFFF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HLFFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hellofresh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Hellofresh from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of Hellofresh stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458. Hellofresh has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40.

Hellofresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

