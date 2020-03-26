Hendrik du Toit Purchases 175,521 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) insider Hendrik du Toit bought 175,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £280,833.60 ($369,420.68).

Hendrik du Toit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Hendrik du Toit acquired 35,089 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £52,633.50 ($69,236.39).

Shares of LON:N91 remained flat at $GBX 164.50 ($2.16) during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,496 shares. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 133 ($1.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 167.60 ($2.20).

About Sabre Insurance Group

