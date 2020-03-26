Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,683 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Heritage Insurance worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,765,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 585,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 190,008 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,006,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after buying an additional 153,465 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 1,172.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 151,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 283,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 32,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRTG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 25,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $285.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.74. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.19 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

