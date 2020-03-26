HeroNode Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $503.00 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. HeroNode has a market cap of $37,238.66 and $503.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Token Store, Bilaxy and Bibox. During the last week, HeroNode has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.02556830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00194680 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, IDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

