Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,067 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.23% of Hess Midstream Partners worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HESM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. J. Letwin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $109,914.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess purchased 25,000 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

HESM stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $477.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to an “e+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.