Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,960 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,377,000 after buying an additional 154,194 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 250.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 36,344 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.7% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 351,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 60,137 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.5% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 234,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.52. 905,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,416,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

