Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,831 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 426.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 102,172 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HIBB traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,083. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $180.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.71. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.63 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

