Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRC. Morgan Stanley raised Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Hill-Rom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 10.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the third quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 79.9% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,168 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRC opened at $95.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.10.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

