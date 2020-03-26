Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Hillenbrand worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth $1,705,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hillenbrand by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hillenbrand by 431.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $911,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $30,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,602.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director F Joseph Loughrey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. Insiders bought a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $620,070 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HI. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $43.45.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

