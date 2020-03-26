Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

In related news, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $600,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 734,537 shares in the company, valued at $14,712,776.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,621,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,413,000 after acquiring an additional 228,957 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth about $28,187,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth about $3,116,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,404,000 after acquiring an additional 45,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $26.28.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

