Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Up 99.7% in March

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,938,600 shares, an increase of 99.7% from the February 27th total of 970,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE HTH traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.62. 562,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.85. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $26.28.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $600,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 734,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,712,776.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth $1,371,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hilltop by 7,583.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 106,472 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hilltop by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 93,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 49,077 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $2,876,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 878,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,908,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

