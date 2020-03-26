Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,093 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 1.52% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $44,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth $9,556,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2,388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 144,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HGV traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.34. 355,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,416. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.92.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

