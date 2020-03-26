Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,289 shares during the quarter. Hilton Hotels makes up 1.8% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.45% of Hilton Hotels worth $138,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura cut their price objective on Hilton Hotels from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $114.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.93.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT traded up $5.46 on Thursday, hitting $77.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,074. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.29 and its 200 day moving average is $99.82. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

