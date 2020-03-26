Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,155 shares during the period. Hilton Hotels makes up about 1.3% of Capital International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.30% of Hilton Hotels worth $91,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $114.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.93.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 279,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,074. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.29 and its 200 day moving average is $99.82. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

